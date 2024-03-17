Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $257.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $259.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

