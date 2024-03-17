TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 117.34 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after buying an additional 1,002,121 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,069,000 after buying an additional 485,105 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,983,000 after buying an additional 322,126 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,131,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

