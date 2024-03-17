TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 117.34 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after buying an additional 1,002,121 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,069,000 after buying an additional 485,105 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,983,000 after buying an additional 322,126 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,131,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

