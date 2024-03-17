The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

