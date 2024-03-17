Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 77,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 336,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 228,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

