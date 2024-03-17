Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $550.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $548.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

