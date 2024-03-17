Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $43.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -284.70 and a beta of 2.72. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,120.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,120.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,018,774 shares of company stock worth $268,128,352 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $851,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

