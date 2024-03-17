Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 9,378 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 6.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

XTJL stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a market cap of $15.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

