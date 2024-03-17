StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Up 2.1 %
OPHC stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.30. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
