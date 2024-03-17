StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $906,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at Neptune Wellness Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $28,520.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

