StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $29.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 67.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EMCORE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

