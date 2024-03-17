StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMCORE Stock Performance
Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $29.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 67.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
