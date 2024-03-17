Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CAO Sells $36,536.64 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $263.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,977,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 137,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

