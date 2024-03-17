Stephen Breslin Purchases 450 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen Breslin bought 450 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.33 per share, with a total value of $24,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,700.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $69.33.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

