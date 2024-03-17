Stephen Breslin Purchases 450 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen Breslin bought 450 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.33 per share, with a total value of $24,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,700.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Agree Realty Stock Performance
Shares of ADC stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $69.33.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.
Read Our Latest Report on Agree Realty
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agree Realty
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.