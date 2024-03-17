SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

SPXC opened at $116.83 on Friday. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,528,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,153,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000,000 after buying an additional 351,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,121,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after buying an additional 250,494 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

