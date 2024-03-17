Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $105.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,004 shares of company stock worth $9,014,794. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,445,000 after purchasing an additional 349,771 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

