Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Expands By 30.4%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 532,600 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 14th total of 408,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Gear Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS GENGF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.86.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

