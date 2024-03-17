Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Expands By 30.4%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 532,600 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 14th total of 408,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Gear Energy Trading Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS GENGF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.86.
About Gear Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gear Energy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.