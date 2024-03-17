Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Expands By 10.4%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.7 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTBIF stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
