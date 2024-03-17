Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Expands By 10.4%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.7 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTBIF stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.