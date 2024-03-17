Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Drops By 9.4%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,353,300 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 14,740,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.
BrainChip Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of BrainChip stock opened at 0.24 on Friday. BrainChip has a 12 month low of 0.09 and a 12 month high of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.15.
BrainChip Company Profile
