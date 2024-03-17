Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Investment analysts at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 416.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.52. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,863,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,093.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the period. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

