ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,569,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.94% of ResMed worth $2,598,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,598,000 after acquiring an additional 96,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ResMed by 102.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in ResMed by 79.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $190.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.52. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

