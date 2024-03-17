Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 20,054 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,851.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,272,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,710,076.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $247,065.28.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $106,457.10.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $212,171.32.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $213,174.02.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $84,707.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,376 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $128,041,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 987,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,935 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.