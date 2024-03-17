Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,501. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $101.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

