Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 200.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $107.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.