Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 489,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after buying an additional 226,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 253,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,742 shares of company stock worth $6,257,835. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $99.91 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

