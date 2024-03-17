Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,273 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,449,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,151,862. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 261.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

