Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Update

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 14th total of 638,700 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,270 shares of company stock worth $5,615,328. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of POWL opened at $160.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $197.87.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Powell Industries will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

