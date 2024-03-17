Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polar Power by 802.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.