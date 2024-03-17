PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) CFO Acquires $34,000.00 in Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

PNNT opened at $6.67 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $435.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 143.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

