PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,180,384.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

