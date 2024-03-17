PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Buys 55,049 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 55,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,642.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,856,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,984,258.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 37,517 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $112,926.17.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 25,082 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $77,252.56.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 12,604 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.12.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 73,000 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00.

PaySign Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $163.54 million, a PE ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaySign

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PaySign by 6,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

