Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,002,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $282.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

