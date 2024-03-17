Padraic L. Spence Sells 26,199 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,582.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,753,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.61. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZVIA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Read Our Latest Report on ZVIA

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.