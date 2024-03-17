NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 6.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 402.7% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $878.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $238.94 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

