NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $878.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $706.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.32. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $238.94 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

