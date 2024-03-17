Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

