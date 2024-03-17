Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MBLY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of -0.32.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 673,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,345,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.