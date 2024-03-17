Misbah Tahir Sells 2,897 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $28,622.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,454.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 4.3 %

IGMS opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $621.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,260,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $8,653,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 202,719 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

