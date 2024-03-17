Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $416.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $263.28 and a 1-year high of $427.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.