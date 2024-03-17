Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $91,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie increased their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Shares of MSFT opened at $416.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $263.28 and a twelve month high of $427.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

