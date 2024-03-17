Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $120.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

