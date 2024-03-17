Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,501 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

