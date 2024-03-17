Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) EVP Sells $21,080.00 in Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $21,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,575.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Metallus Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Metallus stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $938.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. Metallus Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Metallus Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

