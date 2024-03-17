Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $124,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,988,000 after buying an additional 325,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $114.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,847 shares of company stock worth $2,423,668 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

