Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 76 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $145.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average is $130.36. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

