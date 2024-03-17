Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $74.16 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $78.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

