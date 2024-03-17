Lisa Keith Sells 2,400 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $100,152.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.0 %

SHOO opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,088,000 after buying an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steven Madden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,417,000 after buying an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

