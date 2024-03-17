Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) VP James Sottile Sells 1,549 Shares of Stock

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of LNW opened at $99.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.77. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $103.11.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LNW. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Light & Wonder

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.