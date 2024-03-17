LGBTQ100 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT) Trading Down 0.3%

LGBTQ100 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.
LGBTQ100 ESG ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61.
