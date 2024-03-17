Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$37,557.50 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 250 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.23, for a total value of C$37,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at C$88,034.78.

Andrew William Robert Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total value of C$101,155.85.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total value of C$114,032.48.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$149.42 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$129.13 and a one year high of C$191.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$155.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$199.44.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

