Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$37,557.50 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 250 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.23, for a total value of C$37,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at C$88,034.78.
Andrew William Robert Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total value of C$101,155.85.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total value of C$114,032.48.
Kinaxis Stock Performance
Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$149.42 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$129.13 and a one year high of C$191.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$155.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinaxis
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinaxis
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.