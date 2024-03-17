Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.91, but opened at $27.80. Karat Packaging shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 82,256 shares.
The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $95.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million.
Karat Packaging Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.
Karat Packaging Trading Down 10.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.07.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
