JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to Neutral

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

FUTU stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. Futu has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.14 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after acquiring an additional 116,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Futu by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 346,382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 11,970.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Futu by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,984,000 after buying an additional 75,586 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 4,000.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 991,074 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

